Punjab Police dismisses Amritpal Singh’s legal team claims of his arrest

Chandigarh: In the latest development in the crackdown against Waris Punjab De members, Amritpal Singh’s lawyer claimed that he was illegally detained by the Punjab Police. The Waris Punjab De chief’s counsel said that the police arrested him on Saturday, but was not produced in the court.

A plea has also been filed by Amritpal’s legal team in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard. The court will hear the petition on March 21. A notice has also been issued by the HC. However, the police denied these claims.

The police have made it clear that the Waris Punjab De chief is on the run and raids are being conducted to nab him. The police said that Amritpal has connections with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt operation to arrest Amritpal. However, he reportedly managed to escape. The police arrested 78 people in the raids and also recovered illegal weapons. Notably, even the Waris Punjab De chief’s aides also claimed that he was arrested by the police. On Saturday, the Khalistan sympathiser was declared a fugitive by the police. According to reports, he was seen fleeing on a bike.

Security has been tightened at several places in Punjab. Meanwhile, internet services will remain suspended in Punjab till Monday. Earlier in the day, four close aides of the Waris Paunjab De chief were taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, seven of his arrested associates were sent to police remand till March 223 in connection with the Ajnala incident which took place last month.

Notably on February 24, Amritpal and his supporters broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar. They were protesting against the arrest of Amritpal’s close aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. Videos and pictures of Singh’s supporters wielding swords and guns outside the police station also surfaced on social media.

Amritpal became the head of the “Waris Punjab De” organisation last year in September. The organisation was formed by the late Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu. Amritpal is a Khalistan sympathiser and a radical preacher.