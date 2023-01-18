Punjab’s Manpreet Singh Badal deserts Congress, joins BJP in presence of Piyush Goyal

Amritsar: Senior Congress leader and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Manpreet resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

The former Congress leader sent his resignation letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he was unhappy with the present party culture and was quitting the party. He thanked the Gandhi scion

In his resignation letter, that he also posted on twitter, Badal said he was “disillusioned” by the Congress.

“I devoted every ounce of energy to every office I have had the honour of holding, both in the party and the government. I thank you for having provided me these opportunities and for the kindness and courtesy you have shown me in the past,” he said in the letter which he posted on his Twitter handle.

Regretfully, given the prevalent culture within the party and the defiant desire in the present course, I no longer wish to be a part of the Indian National Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Badal had served as the finance minister in the previous Congress government.

“Seven years ago, I merged the People’s Party of Punjab with your party. I did so with immense hope and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability. Initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment,” Badal added.

Congress lost the Punjab elections in 2022 as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a thumping majority.