Putin demonstrated no interest in ending Ukraine war: Antony Blinken

New Delhi: Vladimir Putin can end the war tomorrow if he wants, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We are determined to work with other countries to find a resolution,” he said in Delhi, on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

President Putin has demonstrated no interest in ending the war in Ukraine, Blinken said.

“In the case of Russia’s war against Ukraine, you’ve everyone in the G20 signing on what was said in Bali. There is a broad consensus across the G20 to work together,” he added.

Blinken and Lavrov had a brief encounter during which Blinken urged Russia to reverse its decision on the New START nuclear treaty.

The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world.

Russia hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G20 agenda into a “farce” and said that the Western delegations wanted to shift responsibility for their economic failures onto Moscow.