Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in Lok Sabha over Adani-Hindenburg issue

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani-Hindenburg issue alleging that the PM will do his best to avert a discussion on Gautam Adani in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Addressing Lok Sabha, Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, scores of people asked him how Adani’s net worth risen multiple times.

In an attempt to corner PM Modi, the Congress leader alleged that Gautam Adani helped PM Narendra Modi to construct the idea of a “resurgent Gujarat”.

“During yatra people asked me how Adani attained such success in so many sectors, and what is his relationship with PM,” Gandhi said in Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader further said, “during yatra people asked me how Adani’s net worth increased from USD 8 billion to USD 140 billion between 2014 and 2022.”

The Gandhi scion claimed that during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, people from across the country asked him how Adani ji gets into any business and succeeds also.

Earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani’s aircraft and now Adani travels with Modi ji in his aircraft, Gandhi said.

“The Prime Minister went to Australia and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. The PM goes to Bangladesh and then the power development board of the country signs a 25-year contract with Adani,” Rahul Gandhi said while attacking PM Modi.

Commenting on President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in Parliament, Gandhi said the address did not mention the issues of unemployment, price rise.

Youth aspiring to be in Army not on same page as government on Agniveer, senior officers said scheme will weak Army, Rahul Gandhi said.

Main issues we heard people talking about during Bharat Jodo Yatra were unemployment, price rise and farmers’ problems, he further added.