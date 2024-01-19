Rahul Gandhi calls Himanta Sarma ‘most corrupt’, Assam Chief Minister hits back

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a crowd at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday.

Gandhi said Himanta Biswa Sarma is the “most corrupt CM” in the country and could “teach corruption” to other BJP chief ministers.

Gandhi made similar remarks against Sarma on Thursday as well, the first day of the Assam leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. “Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Yatra,” he said.

Hours after Rahul’s corruption allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister hit back on Thursday, and termed the Gandhi family “the most corrupt” one in the country.

“According to me, the Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country,” Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also alleged that the Gandhi family is carrying a “duplicate” name.

“They are not only corrupt but also duplicate. Their family name is not even Gandhi, (but) they are carrying their duplicate names. I can catch if someone carries a duplicate licence, but I don’t know what happens if one carries a duplicate title. That is why they are roaming,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, doubling down on his remarks against Sarma on Friday, Rahul Gandhi also said the BJP leader “does not work for Assam and does whatever (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi orders”. He said the Assam Chief Minister “only loots public money under the guise of hatred”.

“But the power of money can never defeat the power of the people of Assam,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the BJP and RSS support running the country from Delhi. Addressing the crowd in Lakhimpur, he said, “The BJP and RSS believe that Hindustan should be governed from Delhi, with one language and one leader. We disagree. Assam will not be governed from Delhi; it will be governed from Assam.”

Gandhi resumed his second day’s Yatra in Assam by covering Majuli and Lakhimpur districts. He will proceed to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday after night halt at Gogamukh.

The Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 20.