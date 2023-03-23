Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case, awarded 2 years jail

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court on Thursday in connection with a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

While holding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in 2019 criminal defamation case over Modi surname remarks, the court sentenced him to two years in jail. The court later granted him bail.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks.

The Lok Sabha MP made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The verdict comes a shot in the arm for the BJP which has been long demanding Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to apologise for the remarks.

BJP leader Amit Malviya welcomed the court verdict against Rahul Gandhi.

The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed before the Surat court under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation). The Gandhi scion had recorded his statement before the court in October 2021.

Reacting to the court order against the top Congress leader, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said whenever Rahul Gandhi says something, he invites embarrassment to the nation and his party.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Gujarat protested against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi.

The Gandhi scion reached Surat today to appear before the court. Senior state Congress leaders, including GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, Amit Chavda, Arjun Modhwadia, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma received Gandhi at Surat airport.