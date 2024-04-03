Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad LS seat, calls it his ‘home’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. His sister Priyanka accompanied him.

Rahul Gandhi, who held a roadshow in Kerala on Wednesday along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, “Wayanad is my home, and the people of Wayanad are my family.”

“From them (people of Wayanad), I have learned a great deal over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection. It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is the the sitting MP of Wayanad. He has won from the seat in 2019 polls with a margin of over four lakh votes, defeating Communist Party of India (CPI) leader PP Suneer.

In the upcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi will be up against BJP state president K Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja.

His party is part of the Opposition’s alliance, INDIA, formed to take on the BJP-led NDA.

“This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata. I, along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle is won. We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls this year will be on April 26.