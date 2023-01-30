‘Rahul Gandhi has proven he can unite India’: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday heaped praise on his party colleague Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Wayanad MP has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the foot march was not for winning elections but to counter the hate spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country.

“The yatra was not for winning elections but against hate. BJP people are spreading hate in the country. Rahul Gandhi has proven that he can unite the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on issues like unemployment and inflation,” Kharge told the rally.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS, and the BJP were pursuing the policy widening the poor-rich divide in the country.

“Modi ji, RSS, and BJP want to keep poor people poor and to make rich, richer. Ten per cent people are looting 72 per cent wealth of the country while 50 per cent own just three per cent,” the Congress chief said.