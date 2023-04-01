Published On: Sat, Apr 1st, 2023

Rahul Gandhi is ‘morally corrupt politician’, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt politician, recalling his 2013 opposition to an amendment of a bill that would have allowed a convicted MP to remain a parliamentarian.

Rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge to protest against his own stand

Sarma said the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had tried to bring the amendment, but Gandhi ?denounced him publicly? and ?tore? a copy of the ordinance. And now, Congress President Mallikarjun Khagde is demanding that convicted MP’s should not be disqualified, he said.

Rather than growing a spine, he is misguiding Kharge to protest against his own stand, which he had taken in 2013. I have not seen a politician in this country so morally corrupt like Rahul Gandhi, Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Gandhi should tell people of the country he stands for the cause that a convicted MP/MLA should be disqualified immediately, the chief miniser said. The former Congress president was recently convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and subsequently disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

