Rahul Gandhi is PM Modi’s biggest TRP: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Banerjee called Gandhi, the TRP of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the internal meeting of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which was held on Sunday, the West Bengal CM said that the Congress leader was an asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee further added that the Congress had made the Wayanad MP the important MP above all agenda. Taking a dig at the BJP, the west Bengal CM said that the saffron party was keen on making Gandhi a hero.

She further stated if Gandhi becomes the face of the opposition then nobody could attack PM Modi. The West Bengal CM also said it is the Congress that always bows down before the BJP. She alleged that the Congress, BJP and CPM are instigating minorities against the TMC.

Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, Congress leader Udit Raj said that the West Bengal CM was jealous and insecure. “Why does she not take the lead?” Mamata is jealous, and she is insecure.” Raj stated. Earlier, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay had also stated Gandhi as the face of the opposition has always benefitted the BJP.

Notably, in the past, the Congress leader had also attacked the TMC over several issues, including the political violence in West Bengal and the Saradha scam. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, various political parties are trying to form alliances against the ruling BJP at the centre.

Recently, reports also surfaced that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called on Banerjee on Friday and discussed the opposition alliance against the saffron party. He reportedly backed the TMC ins the Congress-less opposition alliance.