Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court seeking stay on conviction

Gandhinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in Modi surname defamation case.

The Congress party had earlier confirmed that it will seek alternatives after the Surat Sessions Court had dismissed Rahul’s plea seeking a stay of his conviction. “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said.

A Surat court in Gujarat on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. Following his conviction, he was disqualification as Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. The court granted bail to Gandhi and allowed him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

Rahul Gandhi on April 3 filed an appeal in the sessions court against his conviction and said that the order was “erroneous and patently perverse” and that he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract disqualification as a MP.

The Congress leader also alleged that he was treated harshly by the trial court which was “overwhelmingly influenced” by his status as an MP, and maintained there is no such thing as a definite Modi samaj or community on record.