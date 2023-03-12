Rahul Gandhi should be thrown out of country, says Pragya Thakur

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his visit to the United Kingdom last week and said that he should be thrown out of the country. Rahul Gandhi has been receiving massive backlash from the BJP after he made a series of remarks against the saffron camp and the democratic system in India.

While addressing the British Parliament, he alleged that functioning microphones in Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition. He was speaking at an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons complex.

Rahul Gandhi’s statements irked many BJP leaders who slammed him for defaming India on foreign soil. The latest to attack RaGa is BJP’s firebrand from Bhopal who claimed that Chanakya had said a “son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot” and that “Rahul Gandhi had proved” the saying was true.

“We have assumed you are not from India because your mother is from Italy,” Thakur said.

“While sitting abroad, you (Rahul Gandhi) are saying you are not getting an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Nothing can be more shameful than this. He should not be given a chance in politics and should be thrown out of the country,” she added.

The BJP MP claimed it was the Congress which was not allowing Parliament to function. “More work will be done if Parliament functions smoothly. (But) If there is more work, then they (Congress) will not survive. Their (Congress) existence is on the verge of ending. Now their mind is also getting corrupted,” Thakur said.

Hitting back at Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra reminded her that she was an accused in the Malegaon blast case. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. Thakur is out on bail in the case since 2017.