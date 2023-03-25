Rahul Gandhi should spend a day in jail to understand Savarkar’s sacrifice: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Savarkar is not only Maharashtra’s deity but an idol for the whole country, and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him, said state’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the former Congress chief refused to apologise over his remark on the Modi surname, saying he was not Savarkar, but Gandhi and Gandhi don’t apologise.

The statement was made by Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day during a press conference following his suspension as the Lok Sabha MP.

Retorting to former Wayanad MP, CM Shinde said, “Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser compared to his deeds. Even today, he said that he was not Savarkar who would apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He should spend a day in jail to understand the sacrifice of Savarkar.”

Speaking on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by Surat’s Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, CM Shinde said Rahul has been suspended by the law made by the Congress party, adding several other politicians were disqualified in the past as well.

“Rahul Gandhi has been suspended by the law made by Congress. Lalu Yadav and several others were disqualified, but nothing of this sort happened then. Wasn’t democracy in danger then?” remarked CM Shinde.

Shinde said that Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the entire OBC community. He further warned that if Rahul Gandhi continues to speak in the same tone, it would be difficult for him to walk the road.