Rahul Gandhi sought Europe, US’ intervention in India’s internal affairs, alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday launched a blistering attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comment against Indian democracy at a London event and said that he “shamed” Indians by seeking Europe’s and US’ intervention in India’s internal affairs.

“BJP would like to emphatically state with great agony that Rahul Gandhi, in his speeches, has sought to shame India’s democracy, polity, parliament, political system and judicial system from foreign land,” said BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“Rahul Gandhi shamed Indians by seeking Europe and US’ intervention in India’s internal affairs, it is utterly irresponsible,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi had questioned at an event in London “why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone”.

Speaking at an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London, Gandhi said, “why Europe and the US, the defenders of democracies, were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India had come undone”.

The remarks of the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad evoked sharp reactions from the BJP.

Prasad asked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to disown “irresponsible and shameful” comments of Gandhi. He also urged senior party leader Sonia Gandhi BJP would like to make her stand clear on “utterly irresponsible” remarks.

“We ask Congress president Mr Kharge, if you feel that you are an elected president of the Congress, do you support this irresponsible and shameful comments of Rahul Gandhi that ‘America and Europe must intervene in India to restore democracy’? If you don’t, then disown it,” he said.