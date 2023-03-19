Rahul Gandhi submits four-page reply to Delhi Police over ‘sexual assault’ remark

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has submitted his preliminary reply to Delhi Police after cops arrived at his house this morning over his recent remarks made during the last leg of his foot march ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Kashmir. Cops were at his residence tp seek details regarding the ‘sexual harassment victims’ speech.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi, in his reply, has questioned the entire procedure adopted by the police. He also termed it “unprecedented” and sought some more time from Delhi police to file a detailed reply.

“In his 4-page reply to police, he reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him,” the source said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi in his preliminary reply to Delhi Police also stated that he hoped that this police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Adani case.

Rahul further said, “You came to me on March 16 and I told you to give me 7-8 days, but you came back within two days. It was a 4000 km padyatra stretched to 140 days where I met lakhs of people. I need time to give details.”

He reportedly further asked the police if they had acted in the same way with the leaders of the ruling party as they are doing in this particular case. “Have you ever asked these types of questions to any other leader who has done this type of campaign from the ruling party or any other party?” the Wayanad MP said in his report.

The Delhi Police confirmed that, “a preliminary reply has been received from (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi but no information has been shared by him that can take the investigation forward.”

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi’s 12, Tughlaq Lane residence this morning. This comes days after police served a notice to him seeking details of “sexual harassment” victims so that action can be taken.

“Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Bharat Jodo Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped…We are trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims,” said Hooda.

According to the police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar last month during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”. During his speech, Gandhi had said that he had met two women who told him that they were gangraped. He said that when he asked them to report the incident to the police, they refused to do so fearing they won’t get married.

“In one particular case, I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her if we should call the police, she said that don’t call the police then I will be shamed,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

Congress cries foul

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre for trying to harass Rahul Gandhi. “Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence despite he had said he will give answer in 8-10 days. It’s impossible to believe that without direction of the ruling government the Delhi Police can take such actions,” he said.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal said since the day Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the connection between PM Modi and Adani, the government started to harass him. He even referred the action as dictatorship.