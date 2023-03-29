Rahul Gandhi thinks it’s his birthright to rule India: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tore into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP last week, and said that he does the “politics of entitlement”. The Railways Minister also said that Rahul Gandhi thinks it is his birthright to rule this country.

“Rahul Gandhi does the politics of entitlement. He thinks since he was born in a certain family, he is above the constitution, court and parliament. He also thinks that he is above the Constitution of India,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified because of his arrogance. He thinks it is his birthright to rule this country and that is causing all this cognitive dissonance in his mind,” he added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw remark come against the backdrop of Congress protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Wayanad MP after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case for remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison and was granted bail after the hearing. He has 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

The Congress leader remained defiant even after the verdict and refused to apologise while other party leaders lodged strong protest over his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Reacting to the same, Ashwini Vaishnaw said Rahul Gandhi thinks no court can give a judgement against him.

“Rahul Gandhi insulted the OBC community and when the Court convicted him, he said that the court itself is wrong, he added.

Further addressing the corruption allegations, he said, “People who are putting corruption allegations on us, should try to recall how during the UPA govt, there was a conspiracy going on to weaken the institutions in the country. All corrupts have come on one stage, they aren’t happy as PM Modi is making sure he delivers all things that were due to the people, right into their bank accounts. This isn’t acceptable to the opposition, they want to go back to the days of corruption.”

Reacting to the conviction, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to price for this. Several Opposition leaders, including, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury and Uddhav Thackeray have come in support of Gandhi. Launching a scathing attack over Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP, the Congress termed it a “strangulation of democracy”.