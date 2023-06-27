Rahul Gandhi to visit relief camps in Manipur on June 29

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur starting June 29, party General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a tweet.

During his visit, the former party president will visit the relief camps and meet the members of civil society in capital Imphal and Churachandrapur. Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since the violence started early last month. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

“Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate,” Rajya Sabha MP Venugopal said in a Tweet.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its “divisive politics” for the present situation in the state which seen over 100 deaths in the violence.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.