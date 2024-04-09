Raj Thackeray extends ‘unconditional support’ to PM Modi and NDA

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The firebrand leader, who recently met the BJP leadership in Delhi, also appeared to take a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Shiv Sena party is a BJP ally in the state.

Addressing the party’s Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray said, “The MNS is giving unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA. Now all start and prepare for (Maharashtra) assembly elections.”

“After 30 years, one person got elected with a full majority. If you remember, I was the first one, even before the BJP, who said that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. I praised him for (striking down) Article 370. I also led morcha for NRC,” he said.

Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 19, fuelling speculation of him joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar, are the other two constituents of the Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking about reports about him joining the Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray said, “I don’t break any party. I don’t work under anyone. I will be chief of MNS party only.”

In 2022, Eknath Shinde’s rebellion led the break-up of the Shiv Sena, which was then led by Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s estranged cousin. The Shiv Sena faction now led by Uddhav Thackeray is a party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.