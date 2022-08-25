Raja Singh sent to jail as police invoke Preventive Detention Act

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh was sent to jail on Thursday after Hyderabad Police arrested him and invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Police took the MLA into custody from his residence in Mangalhat amid tight security and continuing protests for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Raja Singh, who has been arrested for second time in three days, was later shifted to Cherlapally Jail on the city outskirts.

The police announced that it has invoked PD Act against Raja Singh, a rowdy sheeter of Mangalhat Police Station, on the orders of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand.

According to the police, Raja Singh has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

A total of 101 criminal cases registered against him since 2004. He was involved in 18 communal offences in the limits of different police stations in Hyderabad.

A few minutes before his arrest, the MLA released a video blaming Telangana minister KT Rama Rao for the communally tense situation in Hyderabad by allowing comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad.

He alleged that Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, created the situation by allowing standup comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad despite his repeated requests not to give permission as the artist had insulted Hindu Gods.

Raja Singh, who was arrested two days ago for making derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, released a video on Thursday. He denied targeting any religion.

The legislator also alleged that the state government was planning to have him arrested as the police served him notices in old cases.

“I may be arrested, externed or they may use the Preventive Detention Act against me,” he said. The MLA, however, said this was ‘dharam yudh’ and he was not scared of jail, bullet or even capital punishment.

On BJP suspending him from the party, Raja Singh said he would submit his explanation to the party. With regard to the cases booked against him, he said he would fight them legally.

Raja Singh said three months ago that Munawar Faruqui’s programme was cancelled due to their protest but KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) invited him and ensured that he conducted his show.

“KTR is an atheist. He invited the comedian and provided him with police security. There was lathi charge on Ram bhakts. I was arrested on the first day and kept under house arrest the second day,” he said.

The MLA claimed that the government provided security for the show with 5,000 policemen. He said the show was allowed despite repeated requests to KTR, DGP and police commissioner.

He alleged that KTR allowed the show due to his ego and for Muslim vote bank. He said KCR might have thought that if the programme was cancelled this would politically benefit the BJP and if it was allowed TRS would gain politically.

Raja Singh also alleged that AMIM leader and Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi was intervening to get the people involved in stone pelting released from police stations.

The controversial MLA was arrested a couple of hours after police officers from Shaninayathgunj and Mangalhat police station issued the notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Both the notices were issued in connection with the old cases.