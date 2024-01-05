Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma distributes portfolios, keeps Home, ACB

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma allocated portfolios to the newly appointed ministers in his cabinet during a ceremony held on Friday.

The Chief Minister strategically retained eight key departments, including the pivotal Home and the Excise Departments along with the anti-corruption bureau, signaling a hands-on approach in critical areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was entrusted with six diverse departments, prominently featuring the Finance Department, Tourism Department, and Women and Child Development, reflecting her broad responsibilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa assumed leadership in four significant departments, including the crucial Higher Education Department and the responsibility for Road Transport and Highways.

Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena took charge of the Agriculture and Rural Development portfolio, while Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the Minister for Industry and Commerce, Sports, and Youth Affairs. Gajendra Singh Khimsar secured the Health Ministry, and Madan Dilawar was entrusted with the crucial Education, Sanskrit Education, and Panchayati Raj departments.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur last week, witnessed the induction of 22 ministers into the Rajasthan state cabinet. Out of them, 12 MLAs were sworn in as cabinet-rank ministers, five took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge. Five MLAs were sworn in as Ministers of State.

Renowned figures like Rajyavardhan Rathore, who secured victory from the Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls, were among those sworn in as ministers. Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.