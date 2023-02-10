Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s goof up: Reads excerpt of last year’s budget in assembly

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also serves as the Finance Minister of the state, made a goof up while presenting the budget in the assembly house on Friday.

While reading the budget, CM Gehlot’s party leaders and other ministers requested him to stop after realising that it seemed familiar. Gehlot continued reading the budget for a while after starting.

According to sources, the CM read the previous budget for close to seven minutes before being stopped by Chief whip, Manish Joshi. However, by then, it was already very late and the opposition MLAs created an uproar in the assembly.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shared a footage of the same on his Twitter account.

When the chief minister read a few paragraphs from the Budget from the previous year, Speaker CP Joshi kept pleading with the Opposition to allow the budget address to go on.

Following this, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes. This was reportedly for the first time in the state’s history that the House was adjourned during a Budget speech. Later Speaker Joshi expunged the House proceedings from 11:00 am to 11:42 am under the rules of the state assembly.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot said in the assembly after the session resumed that he read only one page from the last Budget. He was allowed to present the Budget 2023-24 despite BJP MLAs continued their protests.

CM Gehlot also requested the protesting opposition MLAs to let him present the remaining Budget as LoP Gulabchand Kataria demanded an apology from him for presenting a wrong budget.