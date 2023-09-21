Rajya Sabha passes historic Women’s Reservation Bill unanimously

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Rajya Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill by an absolute majority on Thursday, a day after it was unanimously cleared by the Lok Sabha. The motion was adopted in the Upper House with all the 214 MPs voting in favour and none against and without any abstention.

Earlier, all Rajya Sabha MPs – cutting across party lines – verbally supported the bill even as some Opposition members termed it an ”election gimmick.” It now needs the signature of the President to make 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies official.

Ahead of the voting in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “This bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message.”

PM Modi earlier referred to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as a ‘golden moment of the Parliamentary journey of India’ and credited all the members of all the parties and their leaders for the achievement.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the House today thanked all political parties for their support and meaningful debate regarding The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.”

As per the PMO release, PM Modi said that Wednesday’s decision and upcoming culmination in Rajya Sabha will change the mood of Matrushakti and the confidence that it will create will emerge as an unimaginable force for taking the country to new heights.

“To accomplish this sacred task, I, as the leader of the House, have stood to acknowledge and express gratitude from the bottom of my heart for your contribution, support and meaningful debate” ” the Prime Minister concluded.