Ram navami violence: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC seeking NIA probe

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader Of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that he has filed a Public Interest Litigation in Calcutta High Court seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the violence related to the Ram Navami procession in the state.

Adhikari also sought the deployment of central forces in violence-hit areas. The Leader of the Opposition said that the PIL has been listed on Monday.

“I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas for containing the situation and restoration of Law and Order situation as well as for saving innocent lives. The Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice has been pleased grant leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear on Monday at top of the list,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also alleged that the Police are not doing their work. “Police are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in the Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives…I will meet the injured and thereafter go to the Police Commissioner’s office. CP has refused to meet me. CM (Mamata Banerjee) has given directions to him. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday’s incidents with me,” said Adhikari in Howrah.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami. She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

“Howrah’s incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms,” Banerjee said in a TV interview.

The Bengal CM said that the state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes. “Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s violence in Howarh,” the CM said. Claiming that there was ‘laxity in a section of the administration’, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.