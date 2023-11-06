Rashmika Mandanna feels hurt on her deepfake video

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna has grabbed headlines and it is not because of anything that she has done. The actress fell prey to cybercrime when an AI-generated Deepfake video of hers started doing the rounds. In no time, it went viral. Now, the actress has opened up about it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.(sic)”

She added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft. (sic)”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has responded to the deep fake video, stating that the Government of India is committed to ensuring the safety and trust of all digital citizens using the internet.

Rajeev mentioned that deep fakes are a dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and should be addressed by online platforms. He also pointed out that as per the IT rules notified in April 2023, platforms have a legal obligation to ensure that no misinformation is posted by users, and they must remove such content within 36 hours when reported by users or the government. If platforms fail to comply with this rule, they can be taken to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by aggrieved individuals.

