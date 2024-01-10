Reliance is, was and will always remain a Gujarati company: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted the company’s deep-rooted connection to Gujarat and its commitment to the state’s economic growth.

Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance will always remain a Gujarati company, echoing the sentiments of his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. “I will never forget what my father, Dhirubhai Ambani, used to tell me in my childhood – Gujarat is your matrubhoomi, Gujarat should always remain your karmabhoomi,” Ambani said.

“Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company, striving to fulfill the dreams of my fellow 7 crore Gujaratis,” he added.

Expressing his pride in being a Gujarati, Ambani outlined five commitments during his address at the summit. He pledged significant investments in Gujarat over the next decade, aiding the state in achieving half of its green energy requirements by 2030. Ambani also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Complex.

Ambani also lauded Reliance Jio for completing the fastest rollout of 5G infrastructure globally, making Gujarat fully 5G-enabled. He highlighted the transformative impact of 5G-enabled AI revolutions on Gujarat’s economy, foreseeing increased productivity, efficiency, and global competitiveness, along with the creation of millions of employment opportunities.

In addition, Ambani announced Reliance Retail’s commitment to delivering quality products and empowering farmers in Gujarat. The conglomerate is establishing India’s first carbon fiber facility in Hazira, contributing to the circular economy in the state.

Mukesh Ambani concluded by pledging collaboration with Reliance Foundation to support India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. The joint effort aims to enhance education, sports, and skills infrastructure, nurturing future sports talents across various disciplines.

The billionaire industrialist expressed his confidence in India’s growth story, envisioning the nation as a $35 trillion economy by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative vision of ‘New India’.

Ambani highlighted that no force could impede India’s progress, and he foresaw Gujarat emerging as a $3 trillion economy.

Applauding Prime Minister Modi’s role, Ambani hailed him as the “most successful Prime Minister in India’s history” and the “greatest global leader of our times.”

He commended Modi’s efforts in positioning India as a global economic powerhouse and acknowledged the swift transformation witnessed under his leadership.

Addressing Modi’s commitment to global welfare and positioning India as the world’s growth engine, Ambani expressed confidence in the ‘Modi Era’ propelling the nation to unprecedented heights of prosperity, progress, and glory.

The industrialist characterised Modi’s journey from Gujarat to the global stage in two decades as nothing short of a modern epic.