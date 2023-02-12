Retd SC judge Abdul Nazeer is new Andhra Governor, Ramesh Bais replaces Koshiyari

Mumbai: Ramesh Bais will be the new Maharashtra Governor as President Droupadi Murmu accepted Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s resignation. President Murmu on Sunday made crucial Constitutional appointments, reshuffling and appointing governors of 12 states, including Maharashtra.

The President appointed Supreme Court judge (retd) Justice S Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He was part of the five-member bench that pronounced the Ayodhya verdict on November 9, 2019.

Notably, a constitution bench led by Justice Nazeer had last month dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged the Modi government’s November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The President also appointed a new Lt Governor for the Union Territory of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur. Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik has been appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam.

Shiv Pratap Shukla will be the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan of Chhattisgarh, Anusuiya Uikye of Manipur, La Ganesan of Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan of Meghalaya and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of Bihar.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, President’s Secretariat said in a statement.