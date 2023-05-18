Rijiju after Cabinet reshuffle: Privilege, honour to serve as Law Minister

New Delhi: Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it was a ‘privilege’ to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice and thanked the entire judiciary, including Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, for their ‘huge support’.

Taking to his official Twitter, hours after he was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio and made the Minister for Earth Sciences, Rijiju said he is now looking forward to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Kiren Rijiju said.

He thanked CJI Chandrachud, all judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices and judges of high courts, lower judiciary and law officers for the ‘huge support’ in ensuring delivering ease of justice and providing legal services for citizens.

“I look forward to fulfilling the vision of PM Narendra Modi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble ‘karyakarta’ of (the) BJP,” he added.

In a sudden development, Rijiju, who was named as law minister in July 2021, was moved out of the ministry and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday. He was the Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs before taking over as the Law Minister and got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

A brief communique of Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers.

Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to the communique.

Rijiju will take over from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.