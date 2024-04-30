Rohit to lead as Rishabh, Samson back in T20 World Cup squad

Ahmedabad: Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have been named in the 15-member India squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India named the preliminary squad on Tuesday, 30 April, one day ahead of the deadline day.

Samson has been incredible in the Indian Premier League 2024 and has pipped KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma for the 2nd wicketkeeper’s spot.

Samson had been ignored for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023, which had gathered strong responses from the fans. Back in 2022, India captain Rohit Sharma had assured the public that the team knew that Samson was an incredible asset and will get a chance in the future.

India play their first match of the tournament on June 5 against Ireland. Samson has a loyal following in the USA and is expected to get huge cheers from the crowd.

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan