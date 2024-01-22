Rs 2.51 crore donation by Ambanis to Ayodhya’s Mandir Trust

New Delhi: The Ambani family announced a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Ambanis were in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol.

“This sacred endeavour, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, carries profound cultural importance,” read a statement from the family.

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the Ram Mandir event along with his wife Nita Ambani and their sons and daughter. Anant Ambani was accompanied by his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant, and Reliance Jio CEO Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani attended the grand event with her husband Anand Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Group.

Nita Ambani chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and said, “It is truly overwhelming and I’m so glad that I am here in person to experience this…We are so proud of our Indian culture and tradition. This is what Bharat is.”

The business tycoon was invited to the grand consecration event, with the select invite list featuring 506 A-listers, including prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.