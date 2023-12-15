RS Chairman reprimanded AAP’s Raghav Chadha over hand gesture

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reprimanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha for protesting in the House over the Opposition’s demand to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament that happened on Wednesday.

The entire Opposition members erupted in protest after the Chairman did not approve the notices for suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the “serious situation arising out of breach of security” in Parliament on December 13.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tried to raise a point of order by making a hand gesture.

Dhankar objected to the gesture, and said, “Mr Chadha, you don’t have to do like this (hand gesture) to raise a point of order…use your mouth…don’t do it.”

Rapping the AAP MP, Dhankhar said, “If you want to say something, use your mouth. Do not gesture with your hands. Now is the time for you to learn many things. It seems you will also start dancing soon. Sit quietly on your seat. You have already been punished by this House.”

An hour before being scolded by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Raghav Chadha had supported the opposition MPs in their demands to have a discussion on Lok Sabha security lapse.

“Are opposition MPs demanding something illegitimate? Are they saying something wrong? They are just saying that a discussion should be done on the security breach of the most secured building in the country. I think the government should accept the demand. It’s not a matter of some particular party or party politics but of the most secure building, the Indian Parliament. If the Parliament is not safe, is the country safe,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said on the Parliamentary security breach incident.

As the protest continued, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Dhankhar asked the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other floor leaders to meet him in his chamber.