RSS had no role in India’s freedom struggle, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, alleging that it was assisting the British and that Damodar Savarkar was receiving a stipend from the British when the Congress was struggling for nation’s freedom.

Gandhi, who is currently on the Karnataka leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, addressed several current issues, including the recent ban on the Popular Front of India.

When asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle, Gandhi stated that the right-wing party did not exist at the time and played no role in the movement. “In my understanding, RSS was helping the British & Savarakar was getting a stipend from the British.

He said that BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle and the BJP cannot hide these facts. “Congress & its leaders fought for ‘freedom’,” said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tumkur.

Rahul attacked the BJP, accusing it of instilling hatred and instigating violence in the country, which he described as an anti-national act, and vowed to fight anyone who instils hatred and violence.

“We are not a fascist organisation. We are a party that values debate and welcomes opposing viewpoints. We understand that to win elections, we must work as a team”, he said.

He claimed that the Congress set to win the Karnataka elections and that the people are fed up with unemployment and inflation.

In response to the Centre’s ban on the Islamic extremist group PFI, Gandhi stated that any act of hatred and violence is anti-national and that India must combat such forces.