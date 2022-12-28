‘Rule of law has ended in Bihar’: Chirag Paswan tells Amit Shah

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and sought dismissal of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging that the rule of law has collapsed in the state.

Paswan also submitted his party’s memorandum to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in which he alleged that liquor mafia is flourishing in Bihar under the official patronage, with people in large numbers dying by consuming spurious alcoholic drinks in the state where prohibition is in place.

“It will not be wrong to say that the rule of law has ended in Bihar,” Chirag Paswan said.

Land and mining mafia are getting protection from the state government, the Lok Sabha MP alleged, adding that criminals are ruling the roost.

President’s rule should be imposed in the state, Paswan, a strong critic of JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, said.

He also shared the letter submitted to Shah on his official Twitter account.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, is facing flak as the state witnessed several hooch tragedies, including the biggest so far that took place in the Saran district recently. In Bihar, there has been a complete ban on liquor for close to seven years now.

It is notable that Paswan had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the state assembly polls in 2020 due to his opposition to Kumar.

With Kumar walking out of the NDA, he has veered close to the BJP and also campaigned for its candidate in the recently concluded bypolls in the state, triggering speculation the alliance between the two parties may soon be formalised.