Salman Khan gets Y plus security following Bishnoi gang threat

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s security cover has been enhanced from X to Y+ category. The decision was taken by the Protection branch of the Mumbai police after Salman Khan received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

With the upgradation of security cover, the mega star will be accompanied by two armed guards at all times. Salman previously had only one armed guard for his security.

Moreover, two guards will be positioned at his residence around the clock.

A few months back, the Mumbai police also issued a revolver license for personal protection to Salman Khan after he applied for the same, besides meeting the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Vivek Phansalkar.

Salman Khan was last seen in GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi, which opened in theatres on October 5.