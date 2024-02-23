Salman Khurshid reveals dismay with SP-Congress deal in UP

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh has stirred dissatisfaction among Congress leaders, with veteran politician Salman Khurshid from Farrukhabad expressing discontent.

Khurshid, through a tweet, revealed his dismay and hinted at the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections independently. This development follows the SP’s announcement of Naval Kishor Shakya as its candidate from Farrukhabad.

In a tweet, Salman Khurshid suggested his inclination to run as an independent candidate, underscoring his determination. His tweet conveyed a resolute message, stating, “I may break, but I won’t bend.” Khurshid emphasized the challenges he might face in Farrukhabad, emphasizing the significance of collective destiny and unwavering resolve.

Through his tweets, Salman Khurshid has conveyed a defiant message, affirming his steadfastness. The political dynamics in Farrukhabad has become unpredictable as Khurshid’s stand challenges the established narrative of the SP-Congress alliance.

Salman Khurshid’s tweet has ignited fervent discussions and debates in Farrukhabad. The SP-Congress alliance is now under scrutiny after Khurshid’s declaration to contest independently, altering the political landscape in Farrukhabad.

While the seat-sharing deal between SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been finalized, controversies surround the decision. Speculation suggests potential changes in candidate nominations, particularly in Sitapur for Congress. The intricacies of the seat-sharing deal introduce an element of uncertainty to the alliance’s stability.