Sanjay Singh seeks ED apology over false accusation in liquor scam

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent a legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday asking it to issue an apology or else face civil and criminal proceedings for allegedly making false and derogatory claims about him in the Delhi excise policy case.

According to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the legal notice stated that the agency’s associates, agents and employees have attempted to tarnish and mutilate the leader’s public image by popularising “a perverse, false, motivated, wild, malicious and baseless campaign” against his alleged involvement in Delhi excise policy case.

The officials have “knowingly and intentionally” made certain “untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements” against Singh in the Delhi excise policy prosecution complaint, the legal notice, addressed to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Additional Director Jogender, charged.

“In the conspiracy to defame…Sanjay Singh, the ED has deliberately and maliciously defamed him by imputing his involvement in some liquor policy on the basis of an alleged statement of Dinesh Arora recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on October 1, 2022,” the legal notice stated. The notice called upon the ED to ‘immediately’ issue an open and public apology within 48 hours of its receipt for ‘the mental agony and harassment’ faced by the Rajya Sabha member.