Sanjay Singh’s ED custody extended till Oct 13

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh to October 13 in the Delhi liquor policy case. Earlier, he was sent to ED custody till October 10.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 after he was questioned for over 10 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. He was the third person from AAP to be arrested by the agency in over a year.

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case and Satyendar Jain was arrested in a different case.

On Tuesday, before his ED custody was extended, the court directed Sanjay Singh not to talk to the media while being produced. The court said it creates a security problem.

This came after Sanjay Singh told reporters, “Honest people are with us while dishonest are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”