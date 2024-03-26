Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe event

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia officially joined the Miss Universe pageant with Rumy Alqahtani as the Islamic country’s first-ever representative.

This is another step for Saudi Arabia, which has been shedding its conservative cloak under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old model, on Monday shared on Instagram that she would be the first participant from the country in the international beauty pageant.

“This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition,” Rumy wrote on Instagram.

This is the first time that Saudi Arabia will be participating in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, The Khaleej Times and ABC News reported.

Hailing from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, Alqahtani its known for participating in global beauty pageants, including her recent participation in the Miss and Mrs Global Asian held in Malaysia a few weeks ago.

“My contributions are to learn about world cultures and to transfer our authentic Saudi culture and heritage to the world,” said Rumy Alqahtani, reported by Arab News.

Besides being crowned Miss Saudi Arabia, she holds the titles of Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

With a million followers on Instagram and around two thousand on X (erstwhile Twitter), the Riyadh-born model and content creator expressed her excitement about representing Saudi Arabia in the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 competition through an Instagram post.

“I am honoured to participate in the Miss Asia International 2024 competition held in Malaysia,” Al-Qahtani said in a post.

Last year, Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023.

Saudi Arabia, long known for its conservatism, is currently undergoing a transformation under the leadership of 38-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an avid ‘Call of Duty’ player.

The Crown Prince is often seen in a full-faced beard, dressed in a traditional Arab robe, and sandals. As the largest country in the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi Arabia has historically maintained strict social and religious control.

However, recent months have seen a loosening of these tight restrictions.