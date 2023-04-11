SC allows RSS to hold marches in TN; dismisses Stalin govt’s pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold marches in state and dismissed the appeals of the Tamil Nadu government.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said, “All special leave petitions are dismissed”.

On March 27, the top court had reserved its verdict on pleas of the Tamil Nadu government against the February 10 order of the Madras High Court allowing the RSS to hold marches in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had on March 3 told the top court that it is not completely opposed to allowing the RSS’ route marches and public meetings across the state but cited intelligence reports to say these cannot be held in every street or locality.

On February 10, a division bench of the Madras High Court had restored the order dated September 22, 2022 which directed the Tamil Nadu Police to consider the RSS’ representation and grant permission to conduct the programmes without conditions.

It had set aside the order passed on November 4, 2022 by a single judge bench of the high court which had imposed conditions on the proposed state-wide route marches asking the RSS to hold the events indoor or in an enclosed space.

Accordingly, it had directed the RSS to approach the state authorities with three different dates of their choice for the purpose of holding the route march/peaceful procession and the state authorities were asked to grant permission to them on one of the chosen dates.

Also, the RSS was asked to ensure strict discipline and make sure there is no provocation or incitement on their part during the marches