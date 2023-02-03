SC asks Centre to submit original records into ban on controversial BBC documentary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre, Twitter and Google on pleas challenging the ban on the controversial BBC documentary.

The Centre was asked to produce original records pertaining to the ban. Giving the Centre three weeks to submit its response, the apex court said that further hearing on the matter will take place in April.

The notice was issued by a bench comprising of justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh while dealing with a couple of petitions regarding the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Narendra Modi, who was the then chief minister of the state. While the first was reportedly filed by advocate ML Sharma, the other was jointly filed by MP Mahua Moitra, journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Their plea reportedly termed the Centre’s decision to block the documentary as “manifestly arbitrary” and “unconstitutional”. The petitioners cited freedom of speech and expression and citizens’ right to know while challenging the ban on the documentary and social media links carrying the same.

The petitioners sought restoration of their tweets sharing the links of the documentary, which were taken down by Twitter following Centre’s orders. Even if the contents of the documentary and its viewership/discussion thereupon is unpalatable to the powers that be, it is no ground to curtail the freedom of speech and expression of the petitioners, the plea added.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary, ANI reported quoting sources.