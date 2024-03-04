SC directs AAP to vacate offices by June 15

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its offices at Rouse Avenue in the capital city after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.

The top court has granted the party time till June 15, 2024 to vacate the premises.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed AAP to approach the Land And Development Office (L&DO) for the allocation of suitable land for its offices.

“We would request the L&DO to process the application and communicate its decision within a period of four weeks,” the bench stated, emphasising that AAP currently has no lawful right to continue occupying the allotted land.

The bench, noting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, granted the party time till June 15 to vacate the premises. “In view of the impending general elections, we grant time until June 15, 2024 to vacate the premises so that land allotted to expand the district judiciary’s footprint can be utilised on expeditious basis,” the court said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for city’s ruling party, argued that AAP is one of the six national parties in the country. “They are telling us as a national party we get nothing. I’m given Badarpur, while everyone else is in better places,” Singhvi said.

“We have told the Centre that we need a central office in the NDMC area. Give me any other place. They are giving me Badarpur,” he added.

After considering AAP’s plea, the top court allowed the party to move the Centre-led L&DO for new land allotment, emphasising that the request should be processed in accordance with the law within four weeks.

The bench further also clarified that AAP was not a lawful occupant of the land in question after 2015. When AAP insisted on vacating only after securing an alternative plot, the Chief Justice directed Singhvi to find a solution independently, stating, “You can’t use our good offices for getting land or building allotted”.