SC extends Satyendra Jain’s interim bail till Sept 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended interim bail to Satyendra Jain on medical grounds till September 25 in a money laundering case.

The matter was listed before a bench of Justice AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi, who scheduled the next hearing for September 25. Jain underwent surgery on July 21 and an interim bail to Jain on medical grounds kept getting extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but set certain terms, including barring him from speaking to media persons or leaving Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given permission to Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that the interim bail was only being considered in medical conditions.

Jain moved the top court, challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case. His lawyer had argued before the apex court that his client had lost 35 kgs and had turned into a ‘skeleton’ behind bars.

Dismissing Jain’s bail plea on April 6, the Delhi High Court stated that the applicant was an influential person and could tamper with evidence. The HC had reserved the order to grant him bail on March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution after multiple hearings.

During arguments in the high court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) contending that the money laundering charge against Jain and the other co-accused was crystal clear.

Jain stated in his bail plea, “I appeared before the ED on seven occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022.”