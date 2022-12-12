SC issues notice to Centre over tenure extension to ED Director

New Delhi: Following third consecutive extension granted to Enforcement Directorate SK Mishra, the Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response in view of a petition challenging the third extension of tenure given to Mishra.

The plea alleged that the move is destroying the democratic process of the country. The plea was filed by the General Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee Jaya Thakur.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath issued notice to Centre and others on the plea. Thakur claimed that Mishra has been given an extension despite the matter being subjudice and initial adverse order against the respondent ED Director SK Mishra in another petition filed by the activist in the Supreme Court. The petitioner has challenged the Centre decision dated November 17 2022 whereby the govt has extended the third tenure of the director of Enforcement Directorate SK Mishra.

“The respondents destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against the political opponent. The Supreme Court in a number of the cases held that appointment in Enforcement Agencies must be fair and transparent manners if their appointment will be done in biased nature, then they can be used as tools,” the petition said.