New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the high court’s refusal to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

The apex court is likely to deliver the verdict before Justice Hemant Gupta retires this week.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on pleas on September 22 after hearing the matter for 10 days.