SC rejects Abhishek Banerjee’s plea for restraining media coverage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking a suspension of media coverage of the West Bengal recruitment scam before the Calcutta High Court. Banerjee moved the top court fearing that the Opposition had been misusing live-streaming of his trial by uploading clips on social media.

The Diamond Harbour MP is facing allegations in the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, and sought directions from the court to end the reportage. However, he has been denied any relief.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Khanna and SVN Bhatti refused to issue the gag order on Friday and said the law on media coverage was clear in terms of the 2012 judgement.

Senior Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan, appearing for Banerjee, cited the Sahara vs SEBI judgement and argued, “Since the proceedings are live-streamed, the Opposition is using the clips and putting them on social media platforms, especially those portions wherein the judge is making certain remarks about the petitioner. This is harming their reputation.”

In this argument, the bench, while declining the request, held that the “law on this subject (media coverage of trial) has been clarified by this court in numerous decisions”.

“The question of court interference or jurisdiction was examined by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court in the judgment dated October 5. We have also passed an order on December 8,” the bench said.

“We wish to also clarify that the parties are bound by the orders passed by the court,” the bench said in its brief order while disposing of the case.

Also, the court asked the two-time Trinamool MP to approach the division bench of the high court before approaching the Supreme Court.