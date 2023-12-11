SC upholds President’s 2019 order to scrap J&K’s special status valid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on December 11 pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that every move by the Centre cannot be challenged. He said that the court cannot rule on the validity of the government order and that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Over four years after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into the two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court said that the President’s exercise of power was not malafide.

The Supreme Court, while pronouncing the verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, said elections should be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and statehood shall be restored as soon as possible.

The Supreme Court said that Article 370 is a temporary provision and to serve as an interim process.

The Supreme Court held that Article 370 was an interim arrangement due to war conditions in the State. “Textual reading also indicates that Article 370 is a temporary provision,” said the CJI reading the judgement.

The Supreme Court said that Jammu and Kashmir doesn’t hold internal sovereignty. “The deal by Maharaja Hari Singh said the Indian Constitution is final. Jammu and Kashmir had no sovereignty when it joined India.”

“Article 370 doesn’t freeze Jammu and Kashmir integration. Article 370 is for integration and not disintegration.”

A five-judge Constitution Bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, delivered the verdict. This bench was tasked with deciding on a series of petitions that challenged the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370.

The Supreme Court began hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from August 2, 2023 and the court reserved its verdict in the matter on September 5.

Petitioners had argued that Article 370 became permanent after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly in 1957, which was necessary for any changes to the article. Petitioners contended that the Centre should not have assumed the role of the Constituent Assembly to repeal Article 370.

The Centre, however, insisted that all constitutional procedures were followed correctly, and it refuted allegations of any “constitutional fraud” in the abrogation process.