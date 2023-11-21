SC warns Patanjali on ads targeting allopathic medicines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurved for publishing misleading advertisements targeting allopathic medicines.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra warned Patanjali that it would be fined Rs 1 crore if a false claim is made that its products can “cure” certain diseases.

The court directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop publishing any such misleading advertisements in the future. The court said that Patanjali must ensure that it refrains from making casual statements in the press.

The direction came during the court’s consideration of a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association. The petition alleges that Patanjali’s misleading advertisements disparage allopathy and make false claims about curing certain diseases.

IMA further contends that the claims by Patanjali are unverified and are in direct violation of laws such as the Drugs and Other Magic Remedies Act, 1954, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The court also asked the Centre government to come out with workable recommendations in this regard and slated the hearing for February 5, 2024.