SC’s credibility sky-high, can’t be eroded by statements of individuals: Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s credibility is sky-high and cannot be eroded by statements of individuals, the Bombay High Court said while rejecting a petition against Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar over their remarks against the judiciary.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne in its February 9 order, the copy of which was made available on Tuesday, also said that the Constitution is supreme and sacrosanct.

The PIL was filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) against Rijiju and Dhankhar over their comments against the judiciary and collegium system related to the appointment of Supreme Court and HC judges, PTI reported.

The HC also said that every citizen, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts, must respect and abide by the Constitution.

“It (SC credibility) cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals. The Constitution of India is supreme and sacrosanct. Every citizen of India is bound by the Constitution and is expected to abide by the constitutional values,” the court said in its order.

“The constitutional institutions are to be respected by all, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts,” the bench said.

Stressing that fair criticism of the judgment is permissible, the HC said that constitutional authorities cannot be removed in the manner as suggested by the petitioner. “It is no doubt, fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution. Majesty of law has to be respected,” the HC said.

Last month, Rijiju had ruled out any discord between the government and judiciary and said that a “difference of opinion” between the two should not be construed as “an attack” on each other.

Stressing that “debate or discussion” is an important part of democracy, Rijiu, who has been vocally criticising the collegium system lately, said that there can be a difference of opinion but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a “Mahabharat” is going on as is being projected by some.