SC’s rebuke to Indian Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to women officers

New Delhi: In a stern rebuke to the Indian Coast Guard’s policy of not granting a permanent commission to eligible women officers, the Supreme Court on Monday asserted that “women cannot be left out” and warned the government, saying, “If you do not do it, we will do it.”

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud dismissed the government’s arguments, stating, “All these functionality etc argument does not hold water in 2024. Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that.” The court set March 1 as the date for the next hearing, directing the Centre’s counsel, Attorney General R Venkataramani, to ensure the Coast Guard files an affidavit promptly.

The petition, filed by a woman officer of the Coast Guard, seeks a permanent commission for eligible women officers joining the force under short service commission. Attorney General Venkataramani, representing the Centre, assured that the Indian Coast Guard would submit a detailed response soon, acknowledging the unique nature of Coast Guard service compared to the Navy and Army.

During the previous hearing on February 19, the Chief Justice questioned the government’s “indifference” towards the Coast Guard, emphasizing the need for gender equality. “Why don’t you want women in the Coast Guard? If women can guard the borders, they can also guard the beaches. You talk about Nari Shakti, show it here,” the CJI remarked, challenging the patriarchal mindset opposing the induction of women into the force.

The top court criticized the “patriarchal” mindset opposing the induction of women into the force, emphasizing that times have changed. “You have women in the Navy, so what’s special about the Coast Guard? We will open up the whole canvas. Gone are the days when we said that women cannot be a part of the Coast Guard,” the Chief Justice declared.

The petitioner, Priyanka Tyagi, a seasoned officer with 14 years of service in the Indian Coast Guard, had previously approached the Delhi High Court without success. Despite her significant contributions, she has been denied a permanent commission, leading her to approach the Supreme Court. In her plea, Tyagi has referenced previous Supreme Court judgments on permanent commission for women in the Army and Navy, seeking parity for women officers in the Coast Guard.