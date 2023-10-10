SDPI to hold meetings in Kerala in support of Palestinians

Thiruvananthapuram: SDPI will organise meetings in district centres in “solidarity with the Palestinian people who are fighting for the liberation of their homeland”.

SDPI, in a statement, said, “The Israeli Zionist regime is killing people inch by inch through severe measures like cutting off drinking water, essential medicines and electricity. The agreements and peace terms made through international peace talks have been violated and the Palestinian people have been made refugees in the land of their birth.”

“Also, Palestinian civilians are being killed and imprisoned on a daily basis through military interventions. It’s the struggle for survival of the struggling Palestinian people that is going on now. The Israeli government is fully responsible for the current bloodshed and massacres. It is the duty of all humane people to show support and solidarity to the freedom struggle of the Palestinian people,” it read.

SDPI State General Secretary Roy Arakkal said the state and district leaders will speak at the solidarity meetings.