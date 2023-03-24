Security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Tangdhar, 1 terrorist killed

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army and the J&K Police in the Tanghdar sector.

One terrorist was killed in the operation. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the security forces. “One terrorist was eliminated, two AK rifles, three pistols & other war-like stores recovered,” the Indian Army said.

According to reports, the security forces received intelligence input about the movement of terrorists. Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Jabdi in the Karnah area. The gunfight erupted as security forces challenged the intruders.